Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given New $1,000.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $1,500.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Loop Capital's price target points to a potential upside of 112.12% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SMCI. Bank of America lowered Super Micro Computer from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut shares of Super Micro Computer from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $693.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "negative" rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $725.63.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $14.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $471.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,926. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $226.59 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $578.53 and a 200 day moving average of $784.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Super Micro Computer shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,592 shares of the company's stock worth $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company's stock worth $56,420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

