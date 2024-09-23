Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 114,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 805,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STOK. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $691.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,185,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,371 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 93.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,073,049 shares of the company's stock worth $68,486,000 after buying an additional 2,447,543 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 65.9% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,368,443 shares of the company's stock worth $45,474,000 after buying an additional 1,338,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,835,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

