Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Shares Gap Down to $30.17

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.17, but opened at $29.56. Spyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 12,171 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYRE. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,767,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,220,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,238,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

