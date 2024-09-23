Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Down to $68.65

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.65, but opened at $67.05. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $66.51, with a volume of 16,446 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGLS shares. B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.67.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $219.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.29 million. Tecnoglass's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Tecnoglass's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth $589,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Tecnoglass by 219.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 218,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 149,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company's stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also

