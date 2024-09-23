Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.45

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 26174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Interface from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Interface Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.98. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.21 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Interface's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Interface's payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $31,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,976.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,701,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $31,584.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,976.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,604. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Interface by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Interface by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,890 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Interface by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,103 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Interface by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,825 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Interface by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,431 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Stories

