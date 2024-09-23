Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Up 3.8%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM - Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.68 and last traded at $46.34. Approximately 711,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,630,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 1.8 %

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tandem Diabetes Care, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tandem Diabetes Care wasn't on the list.

While Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here