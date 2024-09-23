Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "equal weight" rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the medical device company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.74% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 688,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,275. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The company's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.1% during the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,960 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

