Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Down 3%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. 21,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 739,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $15.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $837.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 274.04%. The business had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 million. Research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 67,400 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $709,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,859,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $177,526,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 67,400 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $709,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,859,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,526,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $248,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,470.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,820,042 shares of company stock valued at $18,273,107. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tango Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tango Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Tango Therapeutics currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here