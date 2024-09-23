Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Underweight Rating for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underweight" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the travel company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price points to a potential downside of 19.03% from the stock's current price.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 299,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,696. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Tripadvisor's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 589.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the travel company's stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,859,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $4,638,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $131,887,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

