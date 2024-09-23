Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Shares Down 5%

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML - Get Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.86. Approximately 55,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 312,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Bio currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRML

Tourmaline Bio Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.31.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni bought 5,221 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $71,997.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,997.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,222 shares of the company's stock worth $50,889,000 after buying an additional 1,353,815 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 1,715,401 shares of the company's stock worth $22,060,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,539,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tourmaline Bio by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,519 shares of the company's stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 150,767 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company's stock.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tourmaline Bio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tourmaline Bio wasn't on the list.

While Tourmaline Bio currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here