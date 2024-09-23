Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock's previous close.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Trupanion to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Trupanion Price Performance

TRUP opened at $42.80 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.33 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Trupanion's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In other news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $29,040.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,764 shares of company stock worth $405,238. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter worth $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $235,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

