Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,634,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session's volume of 32,583,094 shares.The stock last traded at $12.40 and had previously closed at $11.61.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 83,110 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

