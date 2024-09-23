Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.36

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 12975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.91.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,595 shares in the company, valued at $859,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,707 shares of company stock worth $352,712 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,174 shares of the company's stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

