Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $220.00 at Nomura Instinet

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Nomura Instinet from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Nomura Instinet's target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.38% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "reduce" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $260.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $230.07 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $191.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $636,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,843 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,667,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

