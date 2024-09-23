Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.29

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.29 and last traded at $56.26, with a volume of 9713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.15.

Get Victory Capital alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCTR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $219.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.82 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. Analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Victory Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Victory Capital by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,297,000 after buying an additional 131,540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,674 shares of the company's stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 916,082 shares of the company's stock worth $31,550,000 after buying an additional 134,381 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Victory Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Victory Capital wasn't on the list.

While Victory Capital currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here