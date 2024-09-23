Free Trial
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Trading Down 4.9%

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.21. Approximately 503,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,135,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRDN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.


Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,600,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,445,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,608,993.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,780,000. Novo Holdings A S grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 81.8% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 719,007 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,307,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,036,000 after purchasing an additional 615,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $13,195,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting.

