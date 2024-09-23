Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Trading Down 4.9%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.21. Approximately 503,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,135,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRDN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,600,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,445,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,608,993.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,780,000. Novo Holdings A S grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 81.8% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 719,007 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,307,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,036,000 after purchasing an additional 615,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $13,195,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

