Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given "Neutral" Rating at HC Wainwright

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright's target price indicates a potential upside of 143.90% from the company's current price.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts: Sign Up

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,302,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,452. The business's 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $173.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.37. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $36.19.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 66.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ventyx Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ventyx Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While Ventyx Biosciences currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here