Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum's price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.14% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Westrock Coffee Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Westrock Coffee stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.41. Westrock Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 38,393 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $388,153.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,745,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,854,346.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 38,393 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $388,153.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,745,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $128,854,346.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,559.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,092 shares of company stock worth $81,546 and have sold 184,451 shares worth $1,856,419. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.08% of the company's stock.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

