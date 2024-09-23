Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Down 4.7%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB - Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09. 37,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 354,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YMAB

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $572.23 million, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $449,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $389,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $877,822.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $449,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Y-mAbs Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Y-mAbs Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here