Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at DA Davidson

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. DA Davidson's target price points to a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Zeta Global from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 559,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,171. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company's stock worth $143,647,000 after acquiring an additional 370,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 99.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company's stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 276,294 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth about $4,113,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,411,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company's stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

