Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given "Neutral" Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the technology company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective indicates a potential downside of 27.22% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.82.

ZG stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $64.58. 87,260 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,077. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $379,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $7,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $29,583.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company's stock worth $456,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,800 shares of the technology company's stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company's stock worth $23,832,000 after buying an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Selkirk Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Selkirk Management LLC now owns 320,800 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,020 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company's stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

