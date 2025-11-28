Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Naspers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSNY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.18, but opened at $12.71. Naspers shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 76,181 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPSNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Naspers from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Naspers from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Naspers Trading Down 4.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

