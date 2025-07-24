Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 920 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 920 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total value of $128,413.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,839,552.52. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 755 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $105,322.50.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 495 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total value of $69,933.60.

On Monday, July 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 602 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $83,852.58.

On Monday, April 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,018 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.18, for a total transaction of $307,099.24.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $3.25 on Thursday, reaching $141.07. 1,421,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,550. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average of $157.34. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business's revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Natera from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Natera by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,067,327,000 after buying an additional 3,871,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Natera by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,060,836,000 after buying an additional 2,036,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,040,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,949,697,000 after buying an additional 879,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,375,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company's stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

