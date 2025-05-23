National Bank Financial Comments on CVE:ELE FY2027 Earnings

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (CVE:ELE - Free Report) - National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elemental Altus Royalties in a report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Elemental Altus Royalties from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of CVE:ELE opened at C$1.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$242.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.24. Elemental Altus Royalties has a twelve month low of C$0.97 and a twelve month high of C$1.52.

About Elemental Altus Royalties

