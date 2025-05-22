National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC's price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.21% from the company's previous close.

Get NA alerts: Sign Up

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Bank of Canada from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$147.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$134.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NA

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TSE:NA traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$129.14. 348,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,463. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$105.43 and a 1-year high of C$141.15. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$119.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$126.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet acquired 2,147 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$116.28 per share, with a total value of C$249,653.16. Also, insider Marie-Chantal Gingras acquired 1,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$119.45 per share, with a total value of C$209,037.50. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,863. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National Bank of Canada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Bank of Canada wasn't on the list.

While National Bank of Canada currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here