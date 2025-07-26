Free Trial
→ Everyone’s watching Nvidia right now. Here’s why I’m excited. (From Timothy Sykes) (Ad)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2025
NatWest Group logo with Financial Services background

Key Points

  • NatWest Group reported earnings per share of GBX 30.90 ($0.42) for the quarter, with a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%.
  • Following the earnings announcement, NatWest's shares increased by 3.5%, opening at GBX 519.20 ($6.98).
  • Insiders purchased a total of 5,552 shares worth approximately $2.78 million in the past quarter, indicating strong insider confidence in the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.
  • Limited Time Offer: Unlock powerful research tools, advanced financial data, and expert insights to help you invest with confidence. Save 50% when you upgrade to MarketBeat All Access during the month of July. Claim your discount here.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 30.90 ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%.

NatWest Group Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 519.20 ($6.98) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 309 ($4.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 537.20 ($7.22). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 508.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 468.80. The company has a market cap of £41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.73) per share, for a total transaction of £3,101.19 ($4,167.71). Also, insider Richard Haythornthwait bought 2,378 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.73) per share, with a total value of £11,913.78 ($16,010.99). Insiders have purchased 5,552 shares of company stock worth $2,781,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 495 ($6.65) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NatWest Group

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NatWest Group Right Now?

Before you consider NatWest Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NatWest Group wasn't on the list.

While NatWest Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Enter your email address and we'll send you our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

3 “Boring” Mega Cap Stocks to Turn Into Pure Profit
Joby vs. Archer: The $10 Billion eVTOL Battle
3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks With Catalysts Too Big to Ignore

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines