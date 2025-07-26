NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 30.90 ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%.

NatWest Group Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 519.20 ($6.98) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 309 ($4.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 537.20 ($7.22). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 508.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 468.80. The company has a market cap of £41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.73) per share, for a total transaction of £3,101.19 ($4,167.71). Also, insider Richard Haythornthwait bought 2,378 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.73) per share, with a total value of £11,913.78 ($16,010.99). Insiders have purchased 5,552 shares of company stock worth $2,781,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 495 ($6.65) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NatWest Group

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

