NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion.

Get NatWest Group alerts: Sign Up

NatWest Group Stock Up 4.3%

NWG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. 5,295,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on NatWest Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,474,908 shares of the company's stock worth $77,181,000 after buying an additional 455,538 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,282,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,646 shares of the company's stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 90,057 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 14,445.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company's stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 14,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in NatWest Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NatWest Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NatWest Group wasn't on the list.

While NatWest Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here