Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th.

Navios Maritime Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 1.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $15.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.3%.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 0.1%

NMM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 94,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,417. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $65.89.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

