Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Up 5.8% - Time to Buy?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $8.8250. Approximately 13,568,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 26,600,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVTS shares. Craig Hallum lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navitas Semiconductor to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price objective on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.48.

View Our Latest Report on Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.10.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 220.85%.The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $1,017,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 891,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,411,790.08. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $3,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,715,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,481,063.45. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,302,254 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,955 over the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 980.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,566 shares of the company's stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 143,890 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company's stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Navitas Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Navitas Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While Navitas Semiconductor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here