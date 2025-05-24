Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nayax from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nayax in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of Nayax from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Nayax Stock Performance

NYAX stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. Nayax has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.45 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Nayax will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nayax by 43.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,430 shares of the company's stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 89,886 shares in the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Nayax by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 663,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 17.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,871 shares of the company's stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company's stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

