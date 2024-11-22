Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Up 6.5% - Here's Why

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.42. Approximately 1,636,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,656,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Nebius Group Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.68.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

