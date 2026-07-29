Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Price

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the textile maker's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective points to a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on V.F. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research lowered V.F. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Seaport Research Partners raised V.F. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.58.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

V.F. Trading Down 17.4%

VFC traded down $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. 11,591,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,107,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. V.F. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 21.05%. V.F.'s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $515,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 336,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,769,858.31. This represents a 9.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its position in V.F. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 40,379 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 27.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 282.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,200 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about V.F.

Here are the key news stories impacting V.F. this week:

Positive Sentiment: V.F. reported quarterly revenue of $1.67 billion, above the $1.64 billion analyst consensus. Management also indicated that the first-quarter outlook improved and appointed Abhishek Dalmia as executive vice president and chief financial officer, potentially strengthening financial oversight during the turnaround. VF Names New CFO as Q1 Outlook Improves

V.F. reported quarterly revenue of $1.67 billion, above the $1.64 billion analyst consensus. Management also indicated that the first-quarter outlook improved and appointed Abhishek Dalmia as executive vice president and chief financial officer, potentially strengthening financial oversight during the turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: The stock had risen ahead of the earnings release as investors anticipated progress at The North Face, Timberland and Vans, along with improving margins and lower debt. That positioning increased the potential for profit-taking when the quarterly numbers failed to fully meet expectations. VF Corporation rises ahead of earnings as turnaround hopes build

The stock had risen ahead of the earnings release as investors anticipated progress at The North Face, Timberland and Vans, along with improving margins and lower debt. That positioning increased the potential for profit-taking when the quarterly numbers failed to fully meet expectations. Negative Sentiment: V.F. posted a loss of $0.27 per share, missing the expected $0.22 loss and worsening from a $0.24 loss in the prior-year quarter. Revenue declined 5.2% year over year, indicating that the recovery remains uneven despite revenue exceeding the latest estimate. V.F. Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

V.F. posted a loss of $0.27 per share, missing the expected $0.22 loss and worsening from a $0.24 loss in the prior-year quarter. Revenue declined 5.2% year over year, indicating that the recovery remains uneven despite revenue exceeding the latest estimate. Negative Sentiment: The earnings miss is particularly disappointing because V.F. had recently reinstated fiscal-year guidance and was being valued on expectations of an improving turnaround. Investors may now demand clearer evidence of sustainable earnings growth, margin expansion and debt reduction.

About V.F.

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

Further Reading

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