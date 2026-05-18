Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the medical equipment provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price suggests a potential upside of 39.14% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.83.

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Boston Scientific Stock Up 5.0%

BSX traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.34. 7,206,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,500,674. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65. The company has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,319,060,000 after buying an additional 1,436,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $6,278,422,000 after buying an additional 920,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,588,953,000 after buying an additional 502,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $2,199,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,960,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,189,289,000 after buying an additional 2,246,308 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific announced a $1.5 billion strategic investment in MiRus LLC , giving it about a 34% stake and an exclusive option to acquire MiRus’ structural heart/TAVR business after clinical and regulatory milestones. Investors may view this as a meaningful long-term growth catalyst in the fast-growing transcatheter aortic valve market.

Boston Scientific announced a , giving it about a 34% stake and an to acquire MiRus’ structural heart/TAVR business after clinical and regulatory milestones. Investors may view this as a meaningful long-term growth catalyst in the fast-growing transcatheter aortic valve market. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase as part of its existing buyback authorization. That kind of buyback can support earnings per share and signals management confidence in Boston Scientific’s outlook.

The company also launched a as part of its existing buyback authorization. That kind of buyback can support earnings per share and signals management confidence in Boston Scientific’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed its Buy rating on BSX and maintained a $80 price target , reinforcing the view that analysts still see upside from current levels.

on BSX and maintained a , reinforcing the view that analysts still see upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: There was also broader pressure on healthcare stocks in premarket trading, which may have offset some of the company-specific enthusiasm.

There was also broader pressure on healthcare stocks in premarket trading, which may have offset some of the company-specific enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider trading data shows multiple executive sales over the past six months, which is not a major near-term driver but can temper sentiment for some investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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