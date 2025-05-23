Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, April 21st. Maxim Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Down 4.6%

Analog Devices stock opened at $211.93 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business's 50-day moving average price is $197.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $652,943,000 after buying an additional 3,059,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,304,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 25,460.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $446,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,062 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here