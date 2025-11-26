NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Sells $71,971.20 in Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS - Get Free Report) insider Samuel Yount sold 5,040 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $71,971.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 384,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,484,391.08. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Samuel Yount also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Samuel Yount sold 521 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $7,424.25.

On Thursday, November 13th, Samuel Yount sold 12,129 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $173,929.86.

NerdWallet Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NerdWallet stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 665,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 9.27%. NerdWallet's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. NerdWallet has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,893 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the third quarter worth $111,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company's stock.

NRDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NerdWallet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.40.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

