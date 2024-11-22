NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the data storage provider's stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.01% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTAP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $134.00.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.84. 2,993,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,462. NetApp has a twelve month low of $77.56 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. NetApp's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,017,276. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 705 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,475,782.80. This trade represents a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,851 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 46.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 302,010 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $37,301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,777 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,405,363 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $309,811,000 after acquiring an additional 82,378 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,230 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company's stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

