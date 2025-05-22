NetApp (NTAP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $99.57 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. NetApp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

In other NetApp news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 2,800 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $577,668. This represents a 78.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 528 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $48,882.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,194,282. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,032 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetApp stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in NetApp were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised NetApp from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised NetApp from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna cut NetApp from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.40.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

