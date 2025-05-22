NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $119.38.

NetEase Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ NTES traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 251,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.92. NetEase has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $123.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company's stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

