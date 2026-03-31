Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Shares Up 14.7% - Still a Buy?

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 1,691,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,224,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.3945.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netlist in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netlist currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NLST

Netlist Trading Up 10.8%

The business's 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc is a technology company specializing in the design and development of high-performance memory and storage subsystems for enterprise and data center applications. The company's product portfolio encompasses advanced memory modules, nonvolatile memory express (NVMe) solid-state drives and intelligent memory expansion systems. These solutions are engineered to boost memory density, bandwidth and overall system performance in hyperscale, cloud computing and high-performance computing environments.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Netlist serves customers across the Americas and Asia through a combination of direct sales and channel distribution partners.

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