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Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Shares Up 14.7% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Netlist logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Netlist shares jumped 14.7% to $1.60 on Tuesday with about 1.69 million shares traded, roughly 38% above average volume.
  • Roth MKM reissued a Buy rating and MarketBeat shows a consensus Buy from analysts.
  • The company reported EPS of ($0.01) in line with estimates but delivered a strong revenue beat ($75.72M vs. $44.0M expected), while remaining unprofitable with analysts forecasting -0.17 EPS for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 1,691,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,224,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.3945.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netlist in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netlist currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NLST

Netlist Trading Up 10.8%

The business's 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Netlist

(Get Free Report)

Netlist, Inc is a technology company specializing in the design and development of high-performance memory and storage subsystems for enterprise and data center applications. The company's product portfolio encompasses advanced memory modules, nonvolatile memory express (NVMe) solid-state drives and intelligent memory expansion systems. These solutions are engineered to boost memory density, bandwidth and overall system performance in hyperscale, cloud computing and high-performance computing environments.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Netlist serves customers across the Americas and Asia through a combination of direct sales and channel distribution partners.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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