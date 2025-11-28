NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Trading Down 4.1% - Should You Sell?

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $15.8210. 129,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 251,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPCE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of NeuroPace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.33.

NeuroPace Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $547.28 million, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.90. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 136.60%. NeuroPace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NeuroPace by 86.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,679 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 94.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,845 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 72.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

