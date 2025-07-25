Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Up 12.3% - Here's What Happened

Get Newegg Commerce alerts: Sign Up

Newegg Commerce, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEGG Get Free Report )'s stock price shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $34.48. 14,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 370,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64.

In other news, major shareholder Vladimir Galkin bought 416,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,370,594.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,194,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,815,015.68. This trade represents a 15.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 983,362 shares of company stock worth $30,487,943 over the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

