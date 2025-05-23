Newell Brands FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a report released on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands' current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newell Brands' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

NWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. Newell Brands has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Newell Brands's quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 146,542.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company's stock.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Newell Brands's payout ratio is currently -47.46%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

