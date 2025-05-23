Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform Rating

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NMRK. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Newmark Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.99. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $665.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Newmark Group's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 127,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,926 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 390,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 233,330 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,481,417 shares of the company's stock worth $30,199,000 after buying an additional 55,628 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

