Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.50.

Get Newmont alerts: Sign Up

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NGT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Newmont to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cfra Research raised Newmont to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NGT

Newmont Stock Performance

TSE:NGT opened at C$72.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.04 billion, a PE ratio of -48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$53.03 and a 12 month high of C$81.16.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newmont, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newmont wasn't on the list.

While Newmont currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here