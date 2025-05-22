Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.52.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,529,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,083,289. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,051.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $106,923.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,790.36. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $328,840. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $1,624,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,720 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 178,566 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 57,690 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 768,848 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management lifted its position in Newmont by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 37,501 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 27,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

