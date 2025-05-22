News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

News (NASDAQ:NWSA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded News from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.20.

News Stock Down 0.8%

NWSA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 563,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,764. News has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $30.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that News will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of News

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in News by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company's stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of News by 7.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the company's stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

