Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sets New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 36584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Get Nexa Resources alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Report on NEXA

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $627.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexa Resources

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nexa Resources stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nexa Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nexa Resources wasn't on the list.

While Nexa Resources currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here