Free Trial
Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) Stock Price Down 10% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
Next Technology logo with Computer and Technology background

Key Points

  • Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT) shares dropped 10% during trading, closing at $2.14 with a significant decrease in trading volume of 96% compared to the average session.
  • Despite the recent decline, Wall Street Zen upgraded Next Technology to a "hold" rating, indicating potential growth prospects.
  • The company reported a loss of ($0.01) earnings per share in its latest quarterly earnings results, which were published on May 9th.
  • Next Technology specializes in providing technical services through its social e-commerce platform, focusing on Mainland China and leveraging big data and AI solutions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Next Technology.
Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT - Get Free Report) shares fell 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 138,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,267,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Next Technology to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXTT

Next Technology Trading Down 17.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Next Technology

(Get Free Report)

Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

