Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) Stock Price Down 10% - Time to Sell?

Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT - Get Free Report) shares fell 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 138,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,267,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Next Technology to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

Next Technology Trading Down 17.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Next Technology

Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

