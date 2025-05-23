Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) Trading Down 9.3% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT - Get Free Report) fell 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.23. 475,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,770,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Next Technology to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

