NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Raised by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,965 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.6% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.71. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

